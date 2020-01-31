Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.06 ($58.20).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €42.25 ($49.13) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.23 and a 200 day moving average of €47.58. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.