Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.06.

DHR stock traded down $7.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.20. 2,754,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,628. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

