DAO.Casino Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $150,993.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001752 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,899.31 or 0.94487804 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

