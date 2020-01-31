Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

