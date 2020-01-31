Dash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Dash has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $118.75 or 0.01260460 BTC on exchanges including xBTCe, CEX.IO, Cryptopia and Coindeal. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003833 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,302,950 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

