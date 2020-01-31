DATA Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $228,815.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Huobi and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,349,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

