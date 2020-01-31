Databroker Price Tops $0.0203 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $8,046.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Databroker has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.05807869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

