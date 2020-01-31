DAV Coin Price Up 46.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $157,619.00 and $600,394.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $24.43, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00726125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000974 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007244 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.