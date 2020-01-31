David Fisher Sells 23,985 Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ENVA traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,253. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $855.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Enova International Inc has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

