Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 30,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 52,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 281,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

VZ stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

