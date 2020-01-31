Dearborn Partners LLC Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

