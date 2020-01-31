Dearborn Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

