Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.92.

DECK opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.64. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $125.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

