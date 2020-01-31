Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

NYSE:DECK opened at $177.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $125.40 and a one year high of $180.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

