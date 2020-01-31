DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.12

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,605.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, SouthXchange and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003751 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001035 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24, Kucoin, RightBTC, Coindeal and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

