Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 433.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 250.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.68. 101,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

