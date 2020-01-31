DEEX (DEEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $820,129.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $820,129.00 and $4,507.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000611 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005526 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

