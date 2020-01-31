Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.26 ($70.07).

Shares of DHER opened at €69.98 ($81.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a one year high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.61.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

