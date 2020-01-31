Delphy (DPY) One Day Volume Tops $351.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $351.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. In the last week, Delphy has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.02922108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00194234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

