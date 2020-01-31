Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,618 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Delta Air Lines worth $82,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

