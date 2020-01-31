Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 426.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Lennox International accounts for about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lennox International worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lennox International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

LII opened at $236.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.75 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $253,030.00. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

