Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Cna Financial makes up 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cna Financial worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 1,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.60 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

