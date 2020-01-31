Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 91,900 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HP by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in HP by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

