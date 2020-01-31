Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Lear worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after acquiring an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $17,638,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

