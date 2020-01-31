Denali Advisors LLC Has $10.26 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 178,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 148,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $682,749.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,735 shares of company stock worth $29,459,962 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Shares of COF stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

