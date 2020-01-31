Denali Advisors LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

