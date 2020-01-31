Denali Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

