Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 8,100 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,750.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

