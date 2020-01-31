Denali Advisors LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. VMware accounts for approximately 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $186.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $151.23 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.