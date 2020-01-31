Denali Advisors LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Carnival accounts for approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Carnival by 4.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Carnival by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

