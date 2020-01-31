Denali Advisors LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

NYSE ETN opened at $97.23 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

