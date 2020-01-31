Denali Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. AFLAC comprises 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

AFL stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

