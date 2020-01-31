Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $96.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

