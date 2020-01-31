Denarius Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $460,749.00 and approximately $1,213.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,093,191 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.