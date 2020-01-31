Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.48

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00005119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $732,691.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,286,346 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.