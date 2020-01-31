Desire 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,057.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Desire has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Desire has a market cap of $14,475.00 and approximately $9,057.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,388.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.01932948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.07 or 0.04022439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00739755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00121851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00766933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009277 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00729266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

