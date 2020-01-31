Desjardins Weighs in on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Monday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.99 billion.

