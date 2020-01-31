Dether Hits Market Cap of $174,686.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dether has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $174,686.00 and $57.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.05845482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

