Deutsche Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €273.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €273.00 ($317.44) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €284.05 ($330.29).

ADS stock opened at €291.45 ($338.90) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €298.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €280.42. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

