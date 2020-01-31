Deutsche Bank Boosts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 4,900

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target (up from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,338.89 ($57.08).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,177 ($54.95) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,047.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,769.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

