Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.58).

DBK stock opened at €8.60 ($10.00) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.93.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

