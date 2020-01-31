Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

FRA:DBK opened at €8.60 ($10.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.93. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

