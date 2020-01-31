Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,150.50 ($15.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,147.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,046.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22.

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc.

