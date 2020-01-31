Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.70 ($169.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.30 ($165.46).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €148.45 ($172.62) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52-week high of €146.50 ($170.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

