DeVault Hits Market Cap of $25,059.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, DeVault has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market cap of $25,059.00 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000606 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005431 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

