DEX (DEX) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $3.40 million and $113,474.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.22 or 0.02963685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00195863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

