Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,720

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,860 ($37.62) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,349.33 ($44.06).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,991 ($39.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,196.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders purchased a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.