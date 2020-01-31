Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,250 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,349.33 ($44.06).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,986.50 ($39.29) on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,196.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders purchased a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

