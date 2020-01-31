Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,370

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,349.33 ($44.06).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,989 ($39.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,196.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,256.26.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

