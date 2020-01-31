Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.44

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.4355 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Diageo has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.95. 531,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,198. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo has a 52-week low of $150.88 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

